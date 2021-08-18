James Taylor to perform Nov. 11 at Amalie Arena

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27.

TAMPA, Fla. — How sweet it is! Legendary singer-songwriter James Taylor is returning to Tampa for one night only.

Taylor is scheduled to perform with his All-Star band and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jackson Browne at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at Amalie Arena, according to a news release.

Taylor has been well known for more than 40 years for his warm baritone voice and distinctive style of guitar-playing. Inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Taylor has sold more than 100 million albums since he was first signed by The Beatles to their Apple Records label, the release states.

The recipient of multiple GRAMMY awards, Taylor was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015.

Prices range from $59.50 to $125 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.