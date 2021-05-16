x
Jason Aldean schedules Tampa tour stop

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Jason Aldean, winner of the Dick Clark artist of the decade award, performs at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Las Vegas.

TAMPA, Fla. — Country music fans, rejoice: Jason Aldean is set to perform later this fall in Tampa Bay.

The country music star announced his "Back in the Saddle" tour begins this August, with an appearance in Tampa on Oct. 30 at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Ticket presales begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, with general public tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 21.

