Jason Aldean schedules Tampa tour stop

TAMPA, Fla. — Country music fans, rejoice: Jason Aldean is set to perform later this fall in Tampa Bay.
The country music star announced his "Back in the Saddle" tour begins this August, with an appearance in Tampa on Oct. 30 at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.
Ticket presales begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, with general public tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 21.
