TAMPA, Fla. — Sorry, Parrotheads. You'll have to wait a little longer to see Jimmy Buffett in Tampa.

The musician was supposed to play Amalie Arena on Dec. 13. The venue announced Tuesday Buffett's concert is rescheduled for Dec. 11, 2020.

Amalie Arena said Buffett is undergoing shoulder surgery and will need time for recovery and therapy.

All tickets for the original show will be honored at the new date. Fans who can't make the new date and get refunds where they bought their tickets.

"Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band regreat the postponement, but look forward to partying in 2020 in Florida!" the venue said in a release.

