TAMPA, Fla. – Pop star Shawn Mendes is set to headline the 93.3-FLZ Jingle Ball this winter.

Mendes is joined by DJ Marshmello, singer Khalid, rapper NF, Bebe Rexha, singer-songwriter Bazzi and singer Sabrina Carpenter.

The group of artists are scheduled to perform on Dec. 15 at Amalie Arena.

Tickets are available on iHeartRadio’s website starting at noon Monday, Oct. 15.

