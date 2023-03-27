John Mayer to bring 'Solo' acoustic tour to Amalie Arena

The sing-songwriter will play in Tampa on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at Amalie Arena.

TAMPA, Fla. — John Mayer is stripping down his decades-long catalog of chart-topping hits for a new tour coming to Tampa this fall.

The singer-songwriter is launching another leg of his "Solo" acoustic tour with shows scheduled at arenas across the country. He'll play in Tampa on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at Amalie Arena.

While Mayer will rely heavily on his acoustic guitar skills, his signature soulful voice will also be accompanied by piano and electric guitar performances. Audiences can look forward to hearing hits like "Gravity," "New Light," "Heartbreak Warfare" and "Waiting on the World to Change."

Multi-platinum Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter JP Saxe will open for the fall concerts.

Presales start at 9 a.m. this Wednesday, March 29, and run through 10 p.m. Thursday, March 30. Fans can sign up for the presale access code at JohnMayer.com.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. this Friday, March 31.

If you're feeling lucky, two pairs of front-row tickets will be auctioned off for each show through charityauctionstoday.com. In addition to earning you a chance to win the tickets, donations will benefit the Back to You Fund, which supports charities like John Mayer's Heart and Armor Foundation for veterans' health.

The first leg of Mayer's acoustic tour has been met with critical acclaim from audiences across the country.

“The results were nothing less than breathtaking, two hours of raw, peerless wonder," the Asbury Park Press wrote.

NJ.com described the show as feeling like a small "rehearsal space, like a private showcase only intended for friends and family.”