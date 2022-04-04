John Mayer bringing 'Sob Rock' Tour to Amalie Arena on Tuesday

Tickets are still available starting at $45.75 each.

TAMPA, Fla. — Get ready to rock, or cry — or maybe a little of both to classic songs from iconic singer-songwriter John Mayer.

He's bringing his "Sob Rock Tour," named after his eighth studio album, to Tampa on Tuesday, April 5. The show is set for 7:30 p.m. at Amalie Arena.

Tickets are still available starting at $45.75 each.

The seven-time Grammy award-winning singer and guitar player came onto the scene in 2001 with his quintuple-platinum album Room for Squares. Since then, he's earned three #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 and sold more than 20 million albums worldwide.

Fans can look forward to hearing songs off Mayer's latest album "Sob Rock" along with hits like "Daughters, "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room" and "Waiting on the World to Change."

When Mayer's tour was first announced last year, two lucky winners were given the chance to see the singer from the front row through a ticket auction with charityauctions.com. Proceeds went to the Back to You Fund, a non-profit supporting charities focused on health care, education and the arts.