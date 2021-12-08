Grammy-nominated singer Josh Groban set to perform with The Florida Orchestra in 2022

The Mahaffey Theater is requiring guests to wear face makes while at the gala concert unless actively eating or drinking.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award-nominated singer Josh Groban is set to grace the stage at Mahaffey Theater in 2022 to perform with The Florida Orchestra (TFO).

"A Gala Evening with Josh Groban," conducted by TFO Music Director Michael Francis and presented by PNC Bank, will take place on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.

According to the orchestra's website, the gala concert will be a "glamorous evening of music and mingling to benefit the orchestra's robust education, community and artistic programs."

All Florida Orchestra subscribers and top donors can buy tickets starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday while general admission tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 13.

Tickets range from $75-$300 and can be bought online and at the ticket center at the theater. These tickets don't include the gala reception or dinner.

The Mahaffey Theater is requiring guests to wear face makes while at the concert unless actively eating or drinking.

Limited VIP Gala sponsorships are now on sale and going on until early January, offering groups of 10 "special benefits" such as a "pre-concert reception with a private bar, hors d’oeuvres and live music, premium concert seating and a post-concert gourmet seated dinner with TFO musicians and Music Director Michael Francis in the Mahaffey atrium overlooking the waterfront in downtown St. Petersburg."

Anyone interested in these special benefits can contact Susana Weymouth at 727-362-5430.