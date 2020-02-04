TAMPA, Fla. — Fans will have to wait a little longer to see Justin Bieber in concert.

The singer announced on Twitter that he's postponing his tour. Bieber was set to come to Tampa on July 25.

He asked that fans hold on to their tickets because "they will be honored as the dates are rescheduled."

The official twitter account for Rolling Loud Music Festival in Miami also tweeted that the festival will be postponed.

The festival was originally set for May 8-10 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

It has been moved to February 12-14, 2021.



What other people are reading right now:

