Kane Brown to rock Amalie Arena on 'Blessed & Free Tour'

Brown will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 21 at Amalie Arena on the Blessed & Free Tour. Walker Hayes and Raelynn will join as support acts for the Tampa show.

The chart-topping entertainer first rose to the top of the country charts in 2017 with his #1 self-titled debut album, which spent 13 weeks at the top. He went on to win five American Music Awards and be named to the 2021 Time100 list of most influential people in the world. His songs "Heaven” and “What Ifs” are the third and seventh most-streamed country songs of all time.