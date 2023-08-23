Lana Del Rey to perform in Tampa next month during 10-stop tour

She'll be making her way to West Palm Beach before taking over the Tampa Bay area on Monday, Sept. 25.

TAMPA, Fla. — American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey announced 10 upcoming shows happening across the U.S. – and she'll be making a stop in Tampa.

The short-winded tour will kick off in Tennessee on Thursday, Sept. 14, and Florida fans won't have to wait long for their turn to hear the hits.

She'll be making her way to West Palm Beach before taking over the Tampa Bay area on Monday, Sept. 25 on stage at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.

"Her latest tour announcement comes on the heels of a sold-out Arkansas performance and her third ever visit to Mexico City with two shows earlier this month," Live Nation explains in a release.

The 10 stops she'll be making on the tour include:

Thursday, Sept. 14 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Sunday, Sept. 17 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Tuesday, Sept. 19 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Thursday, Sept. 21 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

Saturday, Sept. 23 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Monday, Sept. 25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wednesday, Sept. 27 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

Friday, Sept. 29 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tuesday, Oct. 3 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Thursday, Oct. 5 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

Tickets will go on sale during the general on-sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 on livenation.com.