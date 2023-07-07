Luke Combs adds 2nd Tampa show to world tour

The country superstar will rock Raymond James Stadium for two nights in a row on July 7-8.

TAMPA, Fla. — Luke Combs is one of the biggest stars in the world right now, raking in Country Music Awards and selling out stadiums across the globe.

And if you missed your chance to get tickets to his July 8 show at Raymond James Stadium before it sold out, you're in luck. The country music superstar has added a second Tampa date on Friday, July 7.

Tampa is just one of four lucky cities to get a second Luke Combs show after selling out the first. The singer has already sold more than half a million tickets to his 2023 world tour, which kicked off in March.

"After we got to play two shows in Nashville, I decided I wanted to play more shows for the fans, so I got with my team and the stadiums and luckily all of the July dates lined up for us, so we decide to just do it! I'm really excited to be able to bring more music to more fans," the singer wrote in a news release.

Tickets for the new dates will be available for pre-sale starting at noon this Thursday, June 8. They'll go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 9.

Additional pre-sale opportunities are available starting Thursday for members of the Bootleggers official fan club and Citi cardmembers.

Luke Combs' world tour includes 44 shows across 16 countries on three continents. Fans who attend can look forward to hearing chart-topping hits like "Hurricane," "Love You Anyway" and "5 Leaf Clover."