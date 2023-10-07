Madonna reschedules Tampa tour date after health scare

Tickets purchased for the original September show will be honored on the rescheduled 2024 date.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Florida — Good news, "Material Girls" — Madonna is ready to hit the road once again.

The "Queen of Pop" had to postpone her 80-date "Celebration" world tour in June after she was hospitalized for a "serious bacterial infection." Originally set to begin this summer, Madonna will now kick off the tour in October at London's O2 Arena and perform throughout Europe before returning to the U.S. in December for the North American leg of the tour.

The singer did not share details about her illness, though her team confirmed she spent several days in intensive care.

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children," Madonna wrote in an update in July. "My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."

After focusing on her recovery, the singer teased the tour announcement earlier this month. LiveNation on Tuesday went live with the list of rescheduled dates for "The Celebration Tour."

Madonna will now be coming to Tampa's Amalie Arena on Thursday, April 4, 2024. Tickets purchased for the original September show will be honored on the rescheduled date.

"The Celebration Tour" will take fans on a journey through the global superstar's four decades of music, from mega-hits like "Like a Virgin" and "Material Girl" to "Hung Up" and "4 Minutes."

Through her performances, Madonna will pay respect to the city of New York, where her career began. Bob the Drag Queen, also known as Caldwell Tidicue, will be a special guest across all dates of the global tour.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said in a statement.