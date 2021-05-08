In statement, the band said the safety and well being of fans is its "top priority." They will perform in Tampa on Sept. 24.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Maroon 5 is not about to make some "Beautiful Mistakes" when it comes to the health and safety of their fans and workers on their fall 2021 tour.

The group announced on social media Tuesday that due to rising COVID-19 cases across the United States, fans with tickets to a tour date scheduled on or after Aug. 16 will need to present a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination to gain entry into the show.

This policy includes their show scheduled for Sept. 8 at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte. Singer-songwriter Jason Isbell announced a similar policy for concerts this fall.

"We want you to know that our top priority is the safety and well being of our fans as well as that of the hard working men and women who make these events possible," the group wrote in a statement on social media. "To that end we want to convey our support of recent news around shows starting to require additional protocols for entry, therefore starting on Aug. 16th and in the following markets, proof of a negative test result within 48 hours of your show OR full vaccination will be required to attend."