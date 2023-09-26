Morgan Wallen to take over Raymond James Stadium in 2024 on extended leg of tour

Fans can register online for tickets now through 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, Oct. 1 for the additional shows.

TAMPA, Fla. — Calling all country fans: Morgan Wallen announced Tuesday he's adding 10 more stadium shows to his "One Night At A Time" tour in 2024 – and he's coming back to Tampa.

After already making a stop back on May 6 at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, the award-winning country artist will be taking over the stage on July 11 at Raymond James Stadium.

Fans can register online for tickets now through 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, Oct. 1 for the additional shows. Advance registration will be used to "ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans directly by helping to filter out bots from the ticket purchase process."

Wallen will be joined by an extensive list of rotating support, including artists like:

ERNEST

Larry Fleet

HARDY

Ella Langley

Dylan Marlowe

Bryan Martin

Parker McCollum

Jelly Roll

Jon Pardi

Nate Smith

Lauren Watkins

Lainey Wilson

Bailey Zimmerman

With 11 dates remaining on the 2023 leg and "fans demanding more," fans in the Tampa Bay area can plan on singing hits like "Last Night," "Chasin' You" and "7 Summers" all night long.

Here's a breakdown of the additional shows added:

Thursday, April 4 // Indianapolis, IN // Lucas Oil Stadium

Saturday, April 20 // Oxford, MS // Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Thursday, May 2 // Nashville, TN // Nissan Stadium

Thursday, June 20 // Minneapolis, MN // U.S. Bank Stadium

Thursday, June 27 // Denver, CO // Empower Field at Mile High

Thursday, July 11 // Tampa, FL // Raymond James Stadium

Thursday, July 18 // Charlotte, NC // Bank of America Stadium

Thursday, July 25 // Arlington, TX // AT&T Stadium

Thursday, Aug. 1 // Kansas City, MO // GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Thursday, Aug. 8 // Las Vegas, NV // Allegiant Stadium