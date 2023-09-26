Morgan Wallen to take over Raymond James Stadium in 2024 on extended leg of tour

TAMPA, Fla. — Calling all country fans: Morgan Wallen announced Tuesday he's adding 10 more stadium shows to his "One Night At A Time" tour in 2024 – and he's coming back to Tampa.
After already making a stop back on May 6 at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, the award-winning country artist will be taking over the stage on July 11 at Raymond James Stadium.
Fans can register online for tickets now through 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, Oct. 1 for the additional shows. Advance registration will be used to "ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans directly by helping to filter out bots from the ticket purchase process."
Wallen will be joined by an extensive list of rotating support, including artists like:
- ERNEST
- Larry Fleet
- HARDY
- Ella Langley
- Dylan Marlowe
- Bryan Martin
- Parker McCollum
- Jelly Roll
- Jon Pardi
- Nate Smith
- Lauren Watkins
- Lainey Wilson
- Bailey Zimmerman
With 11 dates remaining on the 2023 leg and "fans demanding more," fans in the Tampa Bay area can plan on singing hits like "Last Night," "Chasin' You" and "7 Summers" all night long.
Here's a breakdown of the additional shows added:
- Thursday, April 4 // Indianapolis, IN // Lucas Oil Stadium
- Saturday, April 20 // Oxford, MS // Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- Thursday, May 2 // Nashville, TN // Nissan Stadium
- Thursday, June 20 // Minneapolis, MN // U.S. Bank Stadium
- Thursday, June 27 // Denver, CO // Empower Field at Mile High
- Thursday, July 11 // Tampa, FL // Raymond James Stadium
- Thursday, July 18 // Charlotte, NC // Bank of America Stadium
- Thursday, July 25 // Arlington, TX // AT&T Stadium
- Thursday, Aug. 1 // Kansas City, MO // GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- Thursday, Aug. 8 // Las Vegas, NV // Allegiant Stadium
"Thank y'all for an insanely fun and fulfilling 2023 tour," Wallen said in a statement. "It was impossible for me to hit every stadium that I wanted to in 2023, so we're gonna keep this tour going in 2024. See y'all out there!"