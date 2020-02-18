TAMPA, Fla. — The Prince of Darkness won't be hitting the road for an upcoming round of shows because of his worsening health.

Ozzy Osbourne announced Monday on Facebook he will be traveling to Europe for treatment and canceling his "No More Tours 2" tour. Last month, Osbourne revealed he was diagnosed with a mild form of Parkinson's disease.

He postponed the tour once before, including a June 2019 concert at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, pushing the date back to May 31, 2020.

Osbourne's health, in addition to frequent concert date changes, each played a role in the sudden announcement.

"This decision was made to accommodate fans who’ve been holding tickets for rescheduled shows and have been asked to change plans, some multiple times," the Facebook post reads, in part.

Osbourne thanked his fans for their support.

"I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a s*** year," Osbourne said in the Facebook post. "Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks.

"I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans. I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time."

Refunds and fees will be returned to customers' credit cards at the point of purchase, according to the Facebook post. Fans who purchased tickets are said to have "first access" to tickets when another tour is announced.

