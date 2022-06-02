Panic! At the Disco bringing 'Viva Las Vengeance' tour to Amalie Arena

The band is set to perform on Oct. 5 in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — Panic! At The Disco is giving us new music and a chance to rock out to it live later this year.

The Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum band announced its seventh studio album "Viva Las Vengeance," due Aug. 19, and a global tour of the same name. The title track and music video are out now.

Panic! is set to play on Oct. 5 at Amalie Arena in Tampa with openers MARINA and Jake Wesley Rogers.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8 at Ticketmaster.com. Prices range from $29.50 to $129.50 without fees. Presales are available for certain Verizon customers and Citi cardmembers.

The pop-rock band, now a solo project by frontman Brendon Urie, is bringing a new "cinematic musical journey" with "Viva Las Vengeance." The record was a change in process for Urie who cut everything live to tape in Los Angeles with production partners Jake Sinclair and Mike Viola.

The music details "the fine line between taking advantage of your youth, seizing the day and burning out" from the perspective of Urie's decade-plus career and Las Vegas roots.

"Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn't have before. I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest," the singer said.

The album is the first music from Panic! since the 2018 release of "Pray For The Wicked," which featured five-time-platinum smash hit "High Hopes" and other chart-topping sings like "Hey Look Ma, I Made It," and "Say Amen (Saturday Night)."

Fans can look forward to hearing those songs along with classic favorites like "I Write Sins Not Tragedies," "Nine in the Afternoon" and "But It's Better If You Do."

$1 of each ticket sold will go to the band’s Highest Hopes Foundation, a fund that supports organizations that advocate for human rights for people or communities subject to discrimination or abuse on the basis of gender, race, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity.