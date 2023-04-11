Tampa residents get ready to turn homes into parking lots ahead of Taylor Swift concert

With most stadium parking already sold out online and ride share services expected to see major delays, parking spots are a valuable commodity.

TAMPA, Florida — There's a big event taking over Tampa this week.

Grammy-award-winning pop singer Taylor Swift will perform at three sold-out shows at Raymond James Stadium starting on Thursday.

For people who live in neighborhoods surrounding the stadium, it means big crowds and big money.

Lee Neads has it down to science.

"Five across there. One, two, and three. That's eight. And then we have this spot if they want to leave us the keys,” he explained pointing to the empty spots in his front yard. “We have a restroom out back."

He’s one of the many homeowners who cash in during big events, charging $80 per car.

Down the block, Tanya Malagon is no stranger to the parking demand, and three shows mean three times the cash

"She only had one show the last time and now she’s giving us three so it’s great," Malagon said.

For $40 or $50, you can land a spot within walking distance of the stadium, and Malagon has plenty of spaces.

According to ParkJockey, all stadium parking is sold out almost across the board for all three days. Therefore, parking spots in these neighborhoods are expected to fill up fast.

Forget Tampa Bay Buccaneers home games or even the Super Bowl, residents predict that Taylor Swift will bring in a whole new level of parking chaos.

“I think it's going to be crazier than the Super Bowl for three days," Nead said. "Especially rush hour traffic on weeknights on Thursday and Friday."

If you are lucky enough to score a stadium parking spot, gates will open at 3 p.m., and it goes without saying if you’re coming to the show or even just driving in the area, traffic is going to cause some headaches.