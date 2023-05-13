Regional Mexican music star Peso Pluma making stop in Tampa this summer

Pluma will be joined by Mexican rapper Alemán during his show at Amalie Arena.

TAMPA, Fla. — On June 23, chances are you won't find yourself bailando sola inside Amalie Arena.

Rising star and singer Peso Pluma will be making a stop in downtown Tampa as part of his Doble P tour, which also marks the first time he'll be touring in the U.S., officials announced Friday on Amalie Arena's website.

The concert will begin at 8 p.m. as fans of the regional Mexican music artist get ready to sing and dance along with his string of recent hits, including the song "Ella Baila Sola" which has peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and recently took the top spot on Spotify's Top Global Songs. His remix of the song "La Bebe" has also earned its way to the top five global songs on Spotify.

The 23-year-old was recently named one of Billboard's Latin Artists on the Rise after already having nine songs on the magazine's Hot Latin Songs chart, including three in the top 10.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 19 through Ticketmaster with prices ranging from $59-$500. There will be a presale window from 10 a.m. Thursday, March 18 through 9 a.m. Friday, May 19.

Pluma has also worked with music industry heavyweights such as Becky G, and in an interview with Billboard, he said the next prominent artist he would like to collaborate with is Drake. He also became the first Regional Mexican musical artist to perform on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

The Guadalajara native currently has over 46 million monthly listeners on Spotify and said he plans to take corridos — a century-old Mexican song tradition that has been renewed with elements of trap, hip-hop and urbano — further than it has ever gone before.

“It feels incredible because we ultimately want to stop putting that name of ‘regional Mexican’ to the music because it is no longer regional," Pluma told Variety. "This is global, this is Mexican music and it’s for the world.”