TAMPA, Fla. - Amalie Arena announced Thursday pop superstar P!nk is coming to Tampa early next year.

P!nk brings her "Beautiful Trauma World Tour" to Amalie Arena on March 3, 2019.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 11. Fans will be able to purchase tickets at the Amalie Arena Ticket Office, Ticketmaster outlets and on Ticketmaster's website.

SHOW ANNOUNCE 🚨 P!NK will perform at Amalie Arena in #Tampa on March 3, 2019! Tickets go on sale Friday, May 11 @ 10 AM.



Want early access to tickets? Text "PRESALE" to 61873 for access on May 10! Code will be sent 24 hours beforehand.



Learn more at https://t.co/PFGLjdC8BZ pic.twitter.com/GAZ7uGDtn9 — Amalie Arena (@AmalieArena) May 3, 2018

SOOO excited to announce more Beautiful Trauma tour dates in 2019! 😍👏🏼💖 More details here https://t.co/OtOBMZGkiE. Register NOW for #VerifiedFan presale: https://t.co/buXfaTdjvG. — P!nk (@Pink) May 3, 2018

