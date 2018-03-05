TAMPA, Fla. - Amalie Arena announced Thursday pop superstar P!nk is coming to Tampa early next year.
P!nk brings her "Beautiful Trauma World Tour" to Amalie Arena on March 3, 2019.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 11. Fans will be able to purchase tickets at the Amalie Arena Ticket Office, Ticketmaster outlets and on Ticketmaster's website.
