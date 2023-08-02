'Best concert I've been to': Post Malone takes the stage in Tampa like a 'rockstar' with new hits

Those lucky enough to snag tickets to the show posted videos to Twitter showing Post Malone bringing energy to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.

TAMPA, Florida — Fans of Post Malone might be either "Mourning" or feeling "Better Now" after getting to see the famous rapper live in concert on Tuesday in Tampa.

Post Malone took the stage at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre like a "rockstar," treating fans to an exhilarating performance of music in the recently released album "Austin" during his "If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying" Tour.

The eight-time, diamond-certified global superstar also performed other fan-favorites like "I Fall Apart," "Stay" and "Congratulations."

(Warning: Explicit language in the video below.)

"Just went to the Post Malone concert here in Tampa and it may have been the best concert I’ve been to," Jeff Attinella wrote on Twitter. "The man is a legitimate rock star."

In total, Post Malone sang 25 songs – all ranging from old hits, newer melodies and even some famous covers.

According to Setlist.fm, here's a list of every song fans got to hear live during the Aug. 1 concert:

Better Now Wow. Zack and Codeine Psycho Goodbyes Hollywood Dreams / Comedown Mourning I Like You (A Happier Song) Jonestown (Interlude) – (live band only) Take What You Want Over Now rockstar Feeling Whitney Stay (with a fan from the audience) Overdrive I Fall Apart Wrapped Around Your Finger Circles Enough Is Enough Too Young White Iverson Congratulations Broken Whiskey Glass (instrumental intro only) Sunflower (Post Malone & Swae Lee cover) Chemical

The popular rapper is continuing his tour by playing Thursday night in Atlanta. He will then travel across the U.S. before going abroad.