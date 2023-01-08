Post Malone coming to Tampa this summer

General sale tickets will start at 10 a.m. Friday, May 19 and can be purchased through the Live Nation website.

TAMPA, Fla. — On the same day Post Malone announced the release date of his upcoming album "Austin," he also revealed the list of dates and places he will be stopping at this summer for his "If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying" tour.

Sure enough, the Grammy award-winning artist will be performing on Tuesday, Aug. 1, in Tampa at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union, Live Nation Entertainment announced in a news release Tuesday.

Fans of the eight-time diamond-certified global superstar will be treated to an "exhilarating performance" from music in his upcoming album and other fan-favorites in a "reimagined show," the news release reads.

“I love y’all so very much and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all," Malone said in a statement. "Help me put a baby through college and come on out. Some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage. Sending love to you and yours.”

Tickets for the concert will be available beginning with a Citi presale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 17. General sale tickets will start at 10 a.m. Friday, May 19, and can be purchased through the Live Nation website. Only Citi card members will have access to the presale window.

Malone's upcoming album will be released on July 28 and the singer also said he will be dropping a new single called "Mourning" on Friday, May 19.