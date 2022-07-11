Reba McEntire is bringing her tour to Tampa

McEntire will be at Amalie Arena on Nov. 11.

TAMPA, Fla. — "Rumor has it:" Reba McEntire is coming this November to Tampa Bay.

Tampa's Amalie Arena is one stop on the country singer's 17-city tour that kicks off on Oct. 13, according to a news release.

McEntire performs at the arena on Nov. 11 with special guest Terri Clark.

﻿“I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” McEntire said in a statement. “We had so much fun in the spring and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!”

Tickets for the REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT tour, presented by Live Nation, go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on July 15. A special fan presale starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Fans can access this presale by signing up for Reba's email list here.

Fans must sign up by 12:59 a.m. on Tuesday to receive the presale code. The code will be sent by email prior to the presale Tuesday morning.

The official card of the tour is Citi, and cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday until 10 p.m. Thursday through the Citi Entertainment program.

McEntire is a Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member who has won 16 ACM awards, 15 American Music Awards and three GRAMMY awards, among other recognitions, the news release reads. With 35 No. 1 hits under her belt, she's a household name who has had a successful career in music, television, film and theater.

In February, McEntire released a special CD & DVD pairing for her new album "My Chains Are Gone," a hymn and gospel collection.

You've probably heard songs like "I'm a Survivor" and "Does He Love You," and you can look forward to them live as the singer will deliver all the hits during her tour.

McEntire's tour guest boasts an extensive background of success as well.

Terri Clark is a three-time JUNO Award winner and holds the honor of being the only Canadian female member of the Grand Ole Opry, a world-famous country music stage in Nashville, Tennessee.

With hit singles like "Better Things To Do," and "Poor Poor Pitiful Me," over 5 million albums sold and an internationally recognized radio show, Clark has garnered numerous awards and nominations.