Rapper Rod Wave coming to Tampa in September

The St. Petersburg native rose to fame with his 2019 single "Heart on Ice."

TAMPA, Fla. — Multi-platinum rapper Rod Wave is making a trip back to the Tampa Bay area this fall!

The St. Petersburg native is set to perform Friday, Sept. 1, at Amalie Arena in Tampa for his first-ever Rod Wave Birthday Bash, which is a star-studded event featuring other mystery guests, event officials announced in a news release Tuesday morning.

The concert will be at 7 p.m. and the mystery guest who will take part in the show will be revealed soon.

A special presale window will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, while the general public sale starts at 10 a.m. Friday, June 16. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster with prices ranging from $60-$280. Advanced parking passes are also available through the ParkWhiz website.

The 23-year-old music artist rose to fame with his hit single "Heart on Ice" in 2019. The song went viral on TikTok and YouTube and also peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100. Ever since then, Wave has released five projects that appeared in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart, including his back-to-back chart-topping albums "Beautiful Mind" in 2022 and "SoulFly" in 2021.

The 2020 XXL Freshman began his career after gaining a large fanbase in the Tampa Bay area.

"Rod has become a streaming giant, accumulating over 15 billion streams in less than five years," the news release reads. "He's toured the country twice in the last two years, including last year's sold-out Beautiful Mind tour with Toosii and Mariah The Scientist."

Event officials say Wave is preparing to release his fifth studio album this summer. So far in 2023, he has only released the single "Fight the Feeling." It debuted at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 but serves as his 53rd entry on the Hot 100 so far in his career.