TAMPA, Fla. — Days after their signature banner appeared at Raymond James Stadium, the Rolling Stones officially announced they're going back on tour.

And, they're making a stop in Tampa.

The Stones will play Raymond James Stadium on July 5. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 14. Find more information about tickets and the "No Filter" tour here.

Tampa is the only planned Florida stop on the band's list. It will be the first time the Stones have played Tampa since 2005.

"It's always a pleasure to return to North America and play for some of the biggest and best crowds in the world," frontman Mick Jagger said in a release.

