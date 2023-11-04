Calling all Swifties! SPCA Tampa Bay showcases 4 adoptable puppies with Taylor Swift-themed names

SPCA Tampa Bay is also planning on hosting its 32nd Annual Pet Walk on the last day of the Eras Tour in Tampa.

LARGO, Fla. — For any Taylor Swift fans who are looking for a new furry friend to bring home, SPCA Tampa Bay is showcasing four puppies that will soon be up for adoption.

With Thursday, April 13 being the pop star's first show in Tampa with her set to take over Raymond James Stadium, it's only right that the nonprofit officially make the pretty pups available for grabs.

All named after some of T-Swift's hit songs – Betty, Karma, Marjorie and Willow are currently in their foster homes but will be at the For-All Shelter Thursday in Largo.

If you saw a specific pup and immediately thought "You Belong With Me," make sure to head over to the shelter on Thursday to adopt your next forever friend or click here.

Also, SPCA Tampa Bay is planning on hosting its 32nd Annual Pet Walk on the same day as the last day of the Eras Tour in Tampa.

Anyone who was left ticketless for the Saturday, April 15 concert can head over to North Straub Park in St. Pete or OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater to "Shake It Off" and have fun.

"Much like Taylor, we LOVE our pets! You could even call it a 'Love Story,'" nonprofit leaders said in a statement. "The 2023 Pet Walk directly benefits more than 8,000 animals and injured wildlife that come through the doors of SPCA Tampa Bay each year."