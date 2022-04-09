Tampa Bay Blues Festival: Everything you need to know

For three days, music fans can enjoy lives blues music from some of the top artists in the genre.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The blues are back in the Tampa Bay area!

The Tampa Bay Blues Festival returns this weekend at Vinoy Waterfront Park in St. Petersburg. For three days, music fans can enjoy live blues music from some of the top blues artists.

So here's everything you need to know.

When to catch the music? 🎵

Gates opened Friday at around noon and will open at the same time on Saturday. On Sunday, gates open at 12:30 p.m.

The jams will start thirty minutes after the gates open and go on until 10 p.m.

Who's playing? 🎸

Each day brings five new artists to the stage.

On Friday, people were able to see:

JJ Grey & Mofro — 8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Samantha Fish — 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters — 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Mindi Abair & The Boneshakers — 2:30 p.m.- 4 p.m.

Kilborn Alley Blues Band 12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.

On Saturday, you can catch:

Jimmie Vaughan — 8:30 p.m.- 10p.m.

Robert Randolph & The Family Band — 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Eric Gales — 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Danielle Nicole — 2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Sugar Ray & The Bluetones — 12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.

On Sunday, you can catch:

Larkin Poe — 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Ronnie Baker Brooks — 6:30 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Nick Moss Band FT. Dennis Gruenling — 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The Bruce Katz Band — 2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Backtrack Blues Band — 1:00 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Tickets 🎟️

You can get your tickets to the festival by visiting the event website.