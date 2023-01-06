How to get $25 Tampa concert tickets

Fans can buy the discounted tickets from 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16.

TAMPA, Fla. — There are some huge artists coming to the Tampa Bay area this year — and you may be able to score tickets for just $25.

Live Nation is bringing back its Concert Week promotion, offering discounted tickets to fans from 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16.

Once the sale is live, fans will be able to select "Concert Week" when purchasing tickets for the select shows included in the promotion.

The $25 tickets include all fees upfront, and any taxes will be added at checkout as applicable to each city, state and venue.

While discounted tickets won't be available for every show, they will be offered for more than 3,800 concerts, live podcasts and comedy shows throughout the country.

Here are some of the Concert Week artists coming to the Tampa Bay area: