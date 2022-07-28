Tampa rapper Doechii included in Obama's 2022 summer playlist

Songs by Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar and Harry Styles were also featured on the playlist.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa rapper Doechii earned a spot in Barack Obama's summer playlist this year.

The former president shared in an Instagram post more than 40 songs he's listening to this summer, and "Persuasive" by Doechii was included.

"Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies -- it's an example of how music really can bring us all together," Obama said in his post.

The Tampa rapper shared the playlist on Twitter and also posted a link to the song mentioned on it.

"Persuasive" currently has over 7 million streams on Spotify and artist SZA is featured in a remix of the song.

Other artists featured on Obama's playlist include Beyonce, Harry Styles, Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Doechii was also recently nominated for the VMA PUSH Performance of the Year in this year's Video Music Awards. The winner will be announced during the award show on Aug. 28.

The 23-year-old was selected into the 2022 XXL Freshman Class, which recognizes the top up-and-coming rappers and R&B artists every year across the country.

Her song "Yucky Blucky Fruitcake" was a popular sound on TikTok and led to a quick rise to stardom.

The Tampa native is signed with Top Dawg Entertainment, an iconic music label that has seen artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Isaiah Rashad and SZA sign to it.