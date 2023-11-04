There won't be 'snow on the beach' when Taylor Swift comes to Tampa

The pop star will perform for three nights at Raymond James Stadium from April 13-15.

TAMPA, Fla. — Okay, Taylor Swift fans, the time has almost come — three huge outdoor concerts are scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

So what does the weather look like? Are we talking sunshine or (midnight) rain?

Well, April is the dry season here in Florida, so normally we would expect rain-free conditions, but there will be a small rain chance. But that doesn't mean you have to "drop everything now" and meet Taylor "in the pouring rain."

We can definitely tell you that there won't be "snow on the beach."

A weak low-pressure system developing near the coast of Louisiana will help to throw a few showers our way. The greatest chance for rain comes in during the day Thursday with only lingering shower chances when the evening comes around.

This means you'll have plenty of chances to take pictures in your mind so you can "save them for a rainy day."

Overall, Thursday's concert will have the best chance of seeing rain although the chance is only 20-30%.

There will also be a few showers around Friday and Saturday, but by 6:30 p.m. when the concert begins, those showers will be falling apart. As a result, rain chances are only 10-20% for both the Friday and Saturday night shows.