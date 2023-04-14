Taylor Swift fans surprised with free lower-level tickets to Eras Tour

The two will be able to attend one of Taylor Swift's sold-out show at Raymond James Stadium.

TAMPA, Florida — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay just made two Taylor Swift fans' year with the surprise of tickets to her Eras Tour concert in Tampa.

The sold-out event takes place each night at Raymond James Stadium through Saturday, and now, it looks like "Little Sister" Shamarri and "Big Sister" Ashlee will be there for Friday night's show.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay was excited to gift the VIP lower-level tickets to the two "die-hard" Swifties because, not only will the show be entertaining, but Ashlee is hoping the concert uplifts Shamarri's spirits.

Upon learning that Ashlee won the tickets, a spokesperson for the nonprofit said she broke down and cried at the thought of sharing the "life-changing" night with Shamarri who has been down since she began living with a Foster family recently.

The tickets were a complete surprise for Shamarri, which came with a big moment at her elementary school.

"We're about to come out and surprise her with Taylor Swift tickets for tonight," Ashlee said in a whisper before Shamarri walked into the library.

At 11 a.m. on Friday, Shamarri was called down to the library with her class where she was greeted by her school's principal, the Big Brothers Big Sisters team and Ashlee, with a sign for the big reveal.

"Shamarri...YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN because you are going to have THE BEST DAY with Ashlee today!!!! Let's go SHAKE IT OFF with Taylor Swift!!!!" the sign read.