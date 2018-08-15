TAMPA, Fla. -- It wasn't quite the middle of the night, but Swiftie fans took over Raymond James Stadium for Taylor Swift's "Reputation" tour stop in Tampa Tuesday night.

We're sure it was in their dreams when fans lined up outside hours ahead of Swift's big performance.

Fans arrived with plenty of their own flashy, homemade costumes, posters, signs, blankets and buttons.

One mother-daughter duo came decked out in their "Taylor Swift for President" outfits, complete with their very own homemade buttons. One said "Taylor for President" and the other playfully said "Not my President," with a picture of, you may (or may not) have guessed it, Kanye West.

"We just wanted to have a little fun with it, it wasn't meant to be anything political," the mom reassured.

Another mom-daughter duo came decked out in cat costumes, representing two of Swift's loves - her cats, Olivia Benson and Meredith Gray. They weren't the only ones representing Swift's cuddly kittens, as posters and t-shirts of the furry favorites were seen across the stadium.

Another pair that stood out was a father-daughter pair that dawned matching outfits, complete with a sign that said, "Look what she made me do."

"This is my daughter, I'm the dad, so I dressed up for her. This is what she made me do," the dad added.

The enthusiasm and spirit were palpable, all pointing to the fact that the fans were, indeed, ready for it.

The show kickstarted with Charli XCX singing "Boom Clap!" The show then gravitated to Camila Cabello representing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with her very own Bucs football jersey.

Then, of course, T. Swift herself.

She came out in a blazing glory, signing "Ready for It" in true Taylor fashion.

