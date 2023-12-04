Parking for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Tampa? Here's what you need to know

Lots at Raymond James Stadium open at 3 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. show.

TAMPA, Fla. — With three sold-out shows from April 13-15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is bound to bring a traffic mess.

The stadium seats 75,000, and if you multiply that by the three days – it comes out to roughly 225,000 people who will need to find a place to park or get dropped off for the show.

Parking lots open at 3 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. concert. Gates to the show open at 4:30 p.m. With lots expected to fill up fast, plan for at least three hours of traffic around Raymond James Stadium before the concert. Give yourself plenty of time.

City leaders say they won't open lots earlier than 3 p.m., also adding that anyone who arrives earlier will only be adding to traffic in the area.

Prepare for at least an hour of heavy traffic after the show as people are exiting the lots or looking for rides.

Here are parking and ride-sharing options:

Buy parking ahead of time

Prepaid parking for $53 is still available, although spots are limited. Lots 1, 8, 9, and at HCC (see map) are on a first come first serve basis for the day of.

Bring cash

You can also find parking in neighborhoods surrounding the stadium. Homeowners 10 Tampa Bay spoke to are charging anywhere from $40 to $80 for spots on their front lawn.

Parking apps

You can also purchase parking through apps like ParkJockey, SpotHero and SeatGeek.

Drop-off/Rideshare

If you plan to Uber or Lyft to the concert, both the drop-off and pick-up areas are located at Steinbrenner Field. From there you can use the walkway to safely get to the stadium. Expect delays and surge pricing.

Taxi, bus, and limo staging is also located at Steinbrenner Field in an area designated for mass transit.

ADA parking and drop-off

All Accessible (ADA) Parking is on a first-come, first-serve basis in Lot A, 3D off Dale Mabry Highway and Lot B/C off Himes Avenue, close to the stadium.

A disabled parking permit is required along with proper identification. ADA parking can't be purchased in advance.

Guest with disabilities can be dropped off near the stadium at designated parking lot entrances close to the gate indicated on their tickets. Public or chartered transportation can drop off guests with disabilities at entrances A and C.

Wheelchair storage is also available at all guest services booths.

Directions to lots

Click here to see an interactive map that gives directions to all parking lots at Raymond James Stadium.

Public transportation

You can catch a ride to the concert by using the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit. The HART bus routes serving the stadium are routes 7, 15, 32, 36 and 45. The bus stops are located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Himes Avenue. It’s about a 15-minute walk to the stadium.