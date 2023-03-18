Here are the songs you may hear during Taylor Swift's stop in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The countdown to seeing Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour during her three-day stop at Raymond James Stadium is well underway — and getting ever so closer.
Swifties were dazzled with a 44-song setlist during the first few shows. So, Tampa Bay fans now have an idea of what to expect to hear during her three-hour-plus musical showcase.
Warning, of course, there are spoilers ahead!
- Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince
- Cruel Summer
- The Man
- You Need To Calm Down
- Lover
- The Archer
- Fearless
- You Belong With Me
- Love Story
- ‘Tis The Damn Season
- Willow
- Marjorie
- Champagne Problems
- Tolerate It
- …Ready For It?
- Delicate
- Don’t Blame Me
- Look What You Made Me Do
- Enchanted
- 22
- We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
- I Knew You Were Trouble
- All Too Well (10-Minute Version)
- Invisible String
- Betty
- The Last Great American Dynasty
- August
- Illicit Affairs
- My Tears Ricochet
- Cardigan
- Style
- Blank Space
- Shake It Off
- Wildest Dreams
- Bad Blood
- Mirrorball
- Tim McGraw
- Lavender Haze
- Anti-Hero
- Midnight Rain
- Vigilante Shit
- Bejeweled
- Mastermind
- Karma
USA Today reported that fans can expect "surprise songs" that have been added to every Eras tour stop, like "Time McGraw" and "Our Song."
Fans gathered Wednesday morning at Raymond James Stadium to get their hands on some Eras merchandise before the first show on April 13. Check out what was offered here.