x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Music

Here are the songs you may hear during Taylor Swift's stop in Tampa

If her previous shows are any indication, T-Swift fans can expect a three-hour-plus show jam-packed with a possible 44 songs.

More Videos

TAMPA, Fla. — The countdown to seeing Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour during her three-day stop at Raymond James Stadium is well underway — and getting ever so closer.

Swifties were dazzled with a 44-song setlist during the first few shows. So, Tampa Bay fans now have an idea of what to expect to hear during her three-hour-plus musical showcase.

Warning, of course, there are spoilers ahead!

According to USA Today and Billboard, here are the possible songs fans can expect to hear: 

  1. Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince
  2. Cruel Summer
  3. The Man
  4. You Need To Calm Down
  5. Lover
  6. The Archer
  7. Fearless
  8. You Belong With Me
  9. Love Story
  10. ‘Tis The Damn Season

  11. Willow
  12. Marjorie
  13. Champagne Problems
  14. Tolerate It
  15. …Ready For It?
  16. Delicate
  17. Don’t Blame Me
  18. Look What You Made Me Do
  19. Enchanted
  20. 22

  21. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
  22. I Knew You Were Trouble
  23. All Too Well (10-Minute Version)
  24. Invisible String
  25. Betty
  26. The Last Great American Dynasty
  27. August
  28. Illicit Affairs
  29. My Tears Ricochet
  30. Cardigan

  31. Style
  32. Blank Space
  33. Shake It Off
  34. Wildest Dreams
  35. Bad Blood
  36. Mirrorball 
  37. Tim McGraw
  38. Lavender Haze
  39. Anti-Hero

  40. Midnight Rain
  41. Vigilante Shit
  42. Bejeweled
  43. Mastermind
  44. Karma  

USA Today reported that fans can expect "surprise songs" that have been added to every Eras tour stop, like "Time McGraw" and "Our Song." 

Related Articles

Fans gathered Wednesday morning at Raymond James Stadium to get their hands on some Eras merchandise before the first show on April 13. Check out what was offered here.

 

Before You Leave, Check This Out