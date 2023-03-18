Here are the songs you may hear during Taylor Swift's stop in Tampa

If her previous shows are any indication, T-Swift fans can expect a three-hour-plus show jam-packed with a possible 44 songs.

TAMPA, Fla. — The countdown to seeing Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour during her three-day stop at Raymond James Stadium is well underway — and getting ever so closer.

Swifties were dazzled with a 44-song setlist during the first few shows. So, Tampa Bay fans now have an idea of what to expect to hear during her three-hour-plus musical showcase.

Warning, of course, there are spoilers ahead!

According to USA Today and Billboard, here are the possible songs fans can expect to hear:

Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince Cruel Summer The Man You Need To Calm Down Lover The Archer Fearless You Belong With Me Love Story ‘Tis The Damn Season



Willow Marjorie Champagne Problems Tolerate It …Ready For It? Delicate Don’t Blame Me Look What You Made Me Do Enchanted 22



We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together I Knew You Were Trouble All Too Well (10-Minute Version) Invisible String Betty The Last Great American Dynasty August Illicit Affairs My Tears Ricochet Cardigan



Style Blank Space Shake It Off Wildest Dreams Bad Blood Mirrorball Tim McGraw Lavender Haze Anti-Hero



Midnight Rain Vigilante Shit Bejeweled Mastermind Karma

USA Today reported that fans can expect "surprise songs" that have been added to every Eras tour stop, like "Time McGraw" and "Our Song."