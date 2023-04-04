Taylor Swift in Tampa: What you need to know from parking to when she'll take the stage

Taylor Swift bringing her Eras Tour to Tampa for three nights next week: April 13, 14 and 15.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TAMPA, Fla. — The countdown is on, Swifties.

Singer, songwriter and all-around icon Taylor Swift bringing her Eras Tour to Tampa for three nights this week: April 13, April 14 and April 15.

And if you were one of the lucky ones who got tickets, here's everything you need to know before you head to Raymond James Stadium.

Who is opening for Taylor Swift in Tampa?

Gayle and beabadoobee are set to open for Taylor on Thursday, April 13.

Gracie Abrams and beabadoobee will open on Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15.

And, get ready for a full night of dancing — Taylor's setlist for the Eras Tour is said to be 44 songs, lasting about three hours.

When do parking lots and doors open for the Eras Tour at Raymond James Stadium?

3 p.m. Parking lots open at Raymond James Stadium

4:30 p.m. Doors open at Raymond James Stadium

6:30 p.m. Show begins

8 p.m. Estimated time Taylor will take the stage

Pre-paid parking for Raymond James Stadium is available for purchase. Handicap parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis and is not available to reserve in advance.

Where should Uber and Lyft drop off for Taylor Swift at Raymond James Stadium?

All rideshare dropoff and pickup for Raymond James Stadium will take place right across the street at Steinbrenner Field off of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. (This is also where any personal dropoff will take place.)

What's the Raymond James Stadium bag policy?

All bags must be no larger than 4.5" x 6.5", with the exception of medical or diaper bags. Clear bags larger than this size are still not allowed.

Anyone who plans to bring in a medical or diaper bag must fill out a special needs form at least 72 hours prior to the concert at RaymondJamesStadium.com/rjsada.

Raymond James Stadium's list of prohibited items includes: