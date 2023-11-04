Where to be dropped off, picked up for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Tampa

T-Swift will be taking over Raymond James Stadium from April 13-15 for three nights full of hit songs.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — If you were able to secure tickets for when Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is set to take over Tampa for three nights, you might be wondering what's the best way to get to and from the show.

While some people will be driving their own cars and trying to find parking, others will use rideshare apps to give them a lift to the Raymond James Stadium.

If you're one of the fans that don't want to deal with the process of finding parking and plan to use apps like Uber or Lyft, there's a specific area to be dropped off and picked up at.

According to the stadium's website, all rideshare drop-off and pickup will take place right across the street at Steinbrenner Field off of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

This is also where any personal drop-off will take place.

T-Swift brings her tour to Tampa for three nights this week: April 13, April 14 and April 15.