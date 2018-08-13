TAMPA, Fla. – Taylor Swift's "Reputation" tour comes to Raymond James Stadium on Tuesday night.

The concert will mark the first completely smoke-free event at Raymond James Stadium. Earlier this month, the Tampa Sports Authority announced the decision to remove designated smoking areas located inside the stadium.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Tuesday. There are no designated smoking areas in the stadium, and re-entry is prohibited. So, unless you want to have 'bad blood' with event staff, we recommend you leave a 'blank space' in your pocket where your cigarettes would normally be.

Raymond James Stadium will also enforce its clear bag and metal detection screening policy. All bags are subject to search upon entry.

Acceptable bags include:

• Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12 inches x 6 inches x 12 inches

• One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

• Small clutch bags, about the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bags.

Prohibited bags include:

• Coolers

• Backpacks

• Briefcases

• Camera bags

• Cinch bags

• Computer bags

• Fanny packs

• Luggage

• Seat cushions

Prohibited items include:

• Lights or battery packs of any kind

• Signs larger than 11x17 inches

• Outside food or beverage

• Large bags

• Backpacks

• Umbrellas

• Strollers

• Weapons

• Cameras longer than 12 inches (includes body, lens and filter)

• Video cameras

• GoPros

Drop-off/Pick-up Information/Ridesharing

For fans and those utilizing ridesharing options such as Uber and Lyft, the drop-off area is located at the mass transit drop-off off Dale Mabry Highway.

The pick-up area is located at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Parking info

• Lots 5, 6, 6D, A, B & C open at 10 a.m.

• Lots 14 and all other lots open at 3 p.m.

• RVs can park in Lot 14.

• No overnight parking. All vehicles left are subject to towing.

Ticket office and will call times

• Monday: Open from noon to 6 p.m.

• Tuesday: Open at 10 a.m.

