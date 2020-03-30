DALLAS — A father-daughter duo in Texas is not letting social distancing get them down.
Michael and Ali Hoffman are no strangers to going viral. Five years ago, they made a dance video when they were stuck in their Dallas home due to ice.
Now, they are making a comeback with a quarantine routine. This time it's to Jess Glynne's "Hold My Hand."
It was a perfect thing to help them pass the time while social distancing has many people stuck at home.
Allie posted the video to her Facebook and YouTube channels.
RELATED: 'Baby Shark' released a song about handwashing, and it will be stuck in your head forever
RELATED: VIDEO: Boy and grandfather 'want to break free' while jamming to Queen on video chat
What other people are reading right now:
- If you were really sick in January, is it possible you already had the coronavirus? Infection control expert answers your questions
- Hillsborough County issues 'Safer-at-Home' order
- Stay-at-home vs. shelter-in-place: Here's what they mean
- YES, Social Security and disability recipients will get stimulus checks
- This interactive map shows coronavirus cases in Florida
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter