'The 1975' to take over Amalie Arena in October during North American tour

The band will also make a stop on Oct. 17 in Miami for all the fans living in South Florida.

TAMPA, Fla. — The 1975 is scheduled to make a stop in Tampa during their freshly-announced North American tour – and tickets go on sale soon.

All fans from across the Tampa Bay area can expect to flock over to Amalie Arena to see the English pop-rock band perform hits like 'It's Not Living (If It's Not With You)," "I'm in Love With You" and "Robbers."

The show will take over the arena at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Anyone itching to get their hands on tickets can prepare to snag one starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21 through Exclusive Fan Presale. Public tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 23.

The newly announced tour dates will see the band play arenas across North America and Canada through the fall, with the first show kicking off on Sept. 16 in Atlanta.

To celebrate the newly announced dates, the band also released a new episode of "A Theatrical Performance Of An Intimate Moment."

The band's "At Their Very Best" tour has taken in arenas across the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Asia over the last nine months. The 1975's "Still...at their very best" tour will reportedly set the bar even higher, featuring newly expanded production.