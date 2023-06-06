Here are the concerts coming to Clearwater's new music venue 'The Sound' in 2023

Cheap Trick will perform a free concert for the grand opening of The Sound at Coachman Park on June 28.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Are you ready to rock at a brand new outdoor music venue this summer?

Downtown Clearwater's highly-anticipated amphitheater "The Sound" is just weeks away from completion at Coachman Park. And, lucky for us, the concert lineup is already here.

The venue's grand opening will feature a free concert by 1970s rock icons Cheap Trick at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28.

Tickets are already on sale for other scheduled shows at The Sound, including:

June

Colbie Caillat & Gavin DeGraw on Friday, June 30

July

September

October

November

Chris Young with Nate Smith on Friday, Nov. 10

The Sound renderings 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

The Sound at Coachman Park is just one part of a major $84 million Downtown Clearwater waterfront redevelopment project. The outdoor amphitheater will include 4,000 covered seats plus an additional 5,000 lawn seats within the reimagined 19-acre park.

Other renovation features include a walkway that connects the park to downtown, public art spaces, a pedestrian promenade overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway, a 320-foot scenic lake overlook and a pirate-themed playground with a splash pad.

“This will be an iconic venue offering a one-of-a-kind experience in Tampa Bay. The Sound will host great entertainment in front of Clearwater’s breathtaking sunset and is sure to be an artist favorite," Susan M. Crockett, the president and CEO of Ruth Eckerd Hall, said in a statement.