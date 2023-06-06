Here are the concerts coming to Clearwater's new music venue 'The Sound' in 2023

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Are you ready to rock at a brand new outdoor music venue this summer?
Downtown Clearwater's highly-anticipated amphitheater "The Sound" is just weeks away from completion at Coachman Park. And, lucky for us, the concert lineup is already here.
The venue's grand opening will feature a free concert by 1970s rock icons Cheap Trick at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28.
Tickets are already on sale for other scheduled shows at The Sound, including:
June
- Colbie Caillat & Gavin DeGraw on Friday, June 30
July
- Dave Koz and Friends: Summer Horns on Saturday, July 1
- Peter Frampton on Sunday, July 2
- Sad Summer Festival 2023 featuring Taking Back Sunday, The Maine and PVRIS on Friday, July 7
- Greg Gutfeld: The King of Late Night Tour on Saturday, July 15
- Michael Franti & Spearhead on Friday, July 21
- Goo Goo Dolls with O.A.R. on Monday, July 24
- John Fogerty on Saturday, July 29
September
- Billy Currington with Jesse James Decker on Saturday, Sept. 9
- Kenny Loggins: This Is It! His Final Tour 2023 on Saturday, Sept. 16
- Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band on Tuesday, Sept. 26
October
- Chicago: Hooters 40th Anniversary Benefit Concert on Saturday, Oct. 7
- Sammy Hagar & The Circle with Special Guest George Thorogood & The Destroyers on Saturday, Oct. 28
November
- Chris Young with Nate Smith on Friday, Nov. 10
The Sound renderings
The Sound at Coachman Park is just one part of a major $84 million Downtown Clearwater waterfront redevelopment project. The outdoor amphitheater will include 4,000 covered seats plus an additional 5,000 lawn seats within the reimagined 19-acre park.
Other renovation features include a walkway that connects the park to downtown, public art spaces, a pedestrian promenade overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway, a 320-foot scenic lake overlook and a pirate-themed playground with a splash pad.
“This will be an iconic venue offering a one-of-a-kind experience in Tampa Bay. The Sound will host great entertainment in front of Clearwater’s breathtaking sunset and is sure to be an artist favorite," Susan M. Crockett, the president and CEO of Ruth Eckerd Hall, said in a statement.
As you count down the days to your summer concerts, you can watch a live stream of The Sound's construction.