The Weeknd to return to Ray Jay for 'After Hours Til Dawn' tour

He's set to perform at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium on Aug. 4.

TAMPA, Fla. — After bringing down the house at the Super Bowl LV halftime show, Grammy-award-winning superstar The Weeknd is making a return to Raymond James Stadium.

This time, it's for his first-ever global stadium tour, "After Hours Til Dawn."

The Weeknd is set to perform in Tampa on Aug. 4, 2022. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Special presales are available for Verizon Up members, top Spotify fans and those who had previously purchased tickets for the "After Hours" tour that was canceled due to the pandemic.

He'll be playing music from his two latest albums, "After Hours" and "Dawn FM," live for the first time. Fans can look forward to hearing hit songs like "Blinding Lights," which was recently named the new No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 song of all time.

Rapper and singer Doja Cat will open the show.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is a global goodwill ambassador for The United Nations World Food Programme, which is known as "the world’s largest humanitarian organization fighting global hunger."

He partnered with the program to launch the XO Humanitarian Fund, to which he is designating $1 from each ticket sold on the North American tour along with a $500,000 donation. World Food Program USA will donate an additional $1 million to the fund.

"The tour will see his most ambitious production to date reflecting the creative journey that continues to unfold for both these albums, creating worlds within worlds as we have all been watching unfold in various television performances, music videos and short films bringing these first two pieces of his trilogy to life," Live Nation wrote in a release.