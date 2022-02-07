The Who set to perform in April at Amalie Arena

The concert is scheduled for April 27, but tickets go on sale Friday.

TAMPA, Fla. — Guess who's coming to rock the Tampa Bay area this spring?

Legendary rock band The Who is bringing its brand new tour to Amalie Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, according to a news release.

"The Who Hits Back!" tour will feature frontman Roger Daltrey and guitarist/songwriter Pete Townshend, along with a full live band and orchestra.

“Pete and I said we’d be back, but we didn't think we'd have to wait for two years for the privilege. This is making the chance to perform feel even more special this time around," Daltrey said in a statement.

"So many livelihoods have been impacted due to COVID, so we are thrilled to get everyone back together - the band, the crew and the fans. We’re gearing up for a great show that hits back in the only way The Who know how. By giving it everything we got.”

Inducted into the Rock n' Roll Hall Of Fame in 1990, The Who has sold more than 100 million records worldwide. The band has solidified its place in rock and roll history with 27 top-forty singles in the U.S. and U.K. and 17 top-ten albums.

Fans can rock out to classics like “Baba O’Riley," "Won’t Get Fooled Again” and "Who Are You," along with songs from the band's most recent album, "WHO."

American Express card members can get access to tickets before they go on sale to the public, beginning at 10 a.m. Feb. 7. The Who's fan club can also buy tickets starting at 10 a.m. Feb. 9.

Both presales end at 10 p.m. Feb. 10.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Feb. 11. You can purchase them here.

If you can't make the Tampa show, The Who is also playing in Hollywood and Jacksonville, Florida, on April 22 and 24.