Tim McGraw to bring 'Standing Room Only' Tour to Tampa in 2024

TAMPA, Florida — Country music legend Tim McGraw is bringing his "Standing Room Only" tour to Tampa early next year.

Don't worry, you can sit, but you'll want to be on your feet when McGraw performs his latest single along with decades worth of No. 1 hits.

The Grammy Award-winning singer is set to perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2024, at the Amalie Arena.

According to Live Nation, this tour promises "unparalleled, high energy live shows from McGraw," with "huge production, his biggest hits and songs from his forthcoming 17th studio album Standing Room Only."

"I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans," the country star said. "We've got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we've ever done."

Tickets for the Tampa show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4. Fans can also purchase VIP packages which include offerings from exclusive gift items to a meet-and-greet with McGraw.

More information on VIP packages is available on McGrawOne.

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce will open for all 30 tour dates.

Announcing the Standing Room Only Tour 2024 with special guest @carlypearce! Tickets on sale next Friday, Aug. 4th at 10am local time.



Go to https://t.co/VgCBhzPLLi to sign up for notifications! Can't wait to see you out there.... pic.twitter.com/Hlsck6yfRm — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) July 28, 2023

If you can't make it to the Tampa show, the tour will be hitting Jacksonville the night before on Thursday, March 14, and Orlando the night after on Saturday, March 16.