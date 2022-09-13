Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming to Amalie Arena in December

Tickets for the concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16.

TAMPA, Fla. — The holidays may still be a few months away, but it's not too early to make plans to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

Multi-platinum and progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be performing at Amalie Arena in Downtown Tampa on Dec. 18 as part of its 2022 winter tour The Ghost of Christmas Eve - the Best of TSO & More.

The rock group will have two shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. when they come to Amalie Arena. Tickets for both shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16 on Ticketmaster, Vinik Sports Group said in a news release.

According to Paul O'Neill, the late founder of the band, Trans-Siberian Orchestra remains one of rock's most charitable bands and a portion of proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Calta Family Foundation and Mason Dixon's Christmas Wish Fund. The band will also give at least a dollar from every ticket sold to charity.

Overall, about $18 million has been donated to charity by the group.

“We want to thank the fans so much for the kindness they showed in coming out last year," O'Neill's wife, Desi O'Neill, said in a statement. "It meant the world to our family. Moreover, the credit for any charitable donation is due to you, not us. The only way we are able to help all is because of you.”

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will play fan-favorite hits, such as "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24," and "O’ Come All Ye Faithful." The band will also have a second set in each of its concerts this year.

“I look forward to seeing all our ‘repeat offenders’ and all our new friends when we hit the road,” TSO’s music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli said in a statement. “I love all of Paul’s stories, but ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’ is one of my favorites, and can’t wait to unveil this incredibly amazing new show for everyone."