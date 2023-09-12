Trans-Siberian Orchestra to make stop in Tampa during 2023 Winter Tour

The multi-platinum rock group will take over Amalie Arena for two full shows on the same night of Saturday, Dec. 23.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra announced it's making a stop to Tampa on its annual holiday tour which tickets go on sale for this week.

The highly anticipated 2023 Winter Tour titled "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More" will stretch out to 62 different cities with a total of 104 performed before wrapping up on Dec. 30, 2023.

The multi-platinum rock group will take over Amalie Arena for two full shows on the same night of Saturday, Dec. 23. The shows will start at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the shows go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 through Ticketmaster. There will be a limited amount of specially priced tickets starting from $39 available for one week or while they last.

Event-goers can look forward to shows that follow the journey of "a runaway who breaks into an abandoned vaudeville theater on Dec. 24." While trying to stay inside away from the cold, the teen is found by the theater’s caretaker who "uses the ghosts and spirits from the building’s past to turn her life around."

Along with the performance, TSO will be playing their greatest hits, fan favorites and surprises.

“For 27 years you have helped make Paul O’Neill’s TSO stories a part of your holiday tradition,” TSO’s music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli said in a statement. "And, for 27 years, our tradition has been to make every year’s tour better than the last for you.

"2023 is no exception as this year’s tour will be the best ever. I can’t wait to see our ‘repeat offenders’ out at the shows and look forward to seeing the new faces as well."