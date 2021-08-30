Trans-Siberian Orchestra's winter tour is back and coming to Tampa

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday, Sept. 17.

TAMPA, Fla — Get ready, Trans-Siberian Orchestra fans! The rock group is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the group's landmark album, "Christmas Eve and Other Stories," and going on tour.

The laser-filled concert is coming to Tampa's Amalie Arena for two shows at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19.

The multi-platinum band announced their highly-anticipated Winter Tour will be back for 2021 after the tour was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Presale tickets for Trans-Siberian Orchestra fans will hit the internet at 10 a.m. on Sept. 9 and 10 a.m. on Sept. 10. Additional presales will be sold on Monday, Sept. 13, and Thursday, Sept. 16, both at 10 a.m.

General public tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17.

"After an incredibly trying year for everyone we are beyond excited to be able to say that we’re bringing Christmas Eve and Other Stories back to all of you," music director and lead guitarist, Al Pitrelli, said in a news release.