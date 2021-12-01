Trevor Noah will host the GRAMMYs again in 2022 on CBS

You'll be able to watch live on 10 Tampa Bay.

LOS ANGELES — Comedian Trevor Noah will return as host of the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards, CBS and the Recording Academy announced Wednesday.

Viewers will be able to watch "The Daily Show" host when "music's biggest night" is broadcast live from 8 to 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 from Los Angeles. The big show will air on 10 Tampa Bay and be streamed live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Noah received high marks from critics and music fans for his hosting of last year's awards. He has starred in 11 comedy specials and won his own GRAMMY for best comedy album.

“Trevor brought his trademark talent and versatility to last March’s GRAMMYs®, and we can’t wait for him to host the event on CBS and Paramount+ again this year,” CBS President and CEO George Cheeks wrote in a statement.

The Grammy nominees were announced in November. For the first time, there were 10 nominees in every one of the general field categories. A full list of the nominees can be found here.