MIAMI — Organizers for the Ultra Music Festival unveiled the second phase of acts set to perform during spring's three-day event.

On Tuesday, the 21st annual festival added Dog Blood (Skrillex and Boys Noize), Adam Beyer, Cirez D, Black Coffee, Eric Prydz, Sven Väth, SOPHIE and Tom Morello to its lineup.

Ultra Miami’s Resistance area will have three stages. Festival organizers announced the following artists were added to the Resistance lineup: Alan Fitzpatrick, Anja Schneider, Art Department, Camelphat B2B Solardo, Coyu, Cristoph, Enrico Sangiuliano, Erick Morillo, Hot Since 82, J. Worra, James Zabiela, Joris Voorn, Marcel Dettmann, Matador, Nic Fanciulli, Noir, Technasia B2B Carlo Lio and Yousef.

Headliners already include Afrojack, Carl Cox, the Chainsmokers, David Guetta, Marshmellow, Martin Garrix, Tiësto and Deadmau5.

Among other artists set to perform: Alesso, Armin van Buuren, Galantis, GRiZ, Jamie Jones, Louis the Child, Maceo Plex, Odesza, Zedd and Zeds Dead.

Tickets for the March 29-31 event are on sale. It marks the first year Virginia Key will have hosted Ultra. The festival will stay open until 2 a.m. each day, which is later than in years’ past.

Miami's Bayfront Park held the dance-music festival from 2012-2018.

Ultra Music Festival 2018 in photos A fan records a video of the Ultra Main Stage at the Ultra Music Festival. The Resistance Carl Cox Megastructure Stage is photographed on Friday, March 23, 2018, at the Ultra Music Festival. An aerial photo of the Ultra Music Festival at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami. The Resistance Arcadia Spider stage is photographed on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at the Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami's Bayfront Park. Fans gather at the Ultra Live Stage on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at the Ultra Music Festival. Fans listen to Nora En Pure at the Ultra Worldwide Stage on Saturday, March 24. One of the fans was dressed as Hulk Hogan and the other as Randy "The Macho Man" Savage. Nora En Pure performs on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at the Ultra Worldwide stage at the Ultra Music Festival. The Ultra Worldwide stage is photographed on Friday, March 23, 2018. The SeaFair yacht is docked in Biscayne Bay for the Ultra Music Festival held in downtown Miami's Bayfront Park from March 23-25. The yacht had a docking area for media members and provided a place for artists to check in for the festival. Carl Cox performs at the Resistance Carl Cox Megastructure stage of the Ultra Music Festival on Saturday, March 24, 2018. The Ultra Music Festival main stage. The photo was taken on Saturday, March 24, 2018. Fans gather to listen to Tiësto at the main stage of the Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami's Bayfront Park on Saturday, March 24, 2018.

