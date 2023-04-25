Calling all Willie Nelson fans: Country star to visit Tampa on 2023 Outlaw Music Festival tour

On Saturday, Oct. 7, Nelson is set to take over the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — Country star Willie Nelson is officially "On the Road Again" to Tampa as he takes on his 2023 Outlaw Music Festival tour – months after his band performed a sold-out show at the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City.

While Nelson travels to multiple cities playing hits like "Family Bible" and "Night Life," local fans will now get a chance to see the singer in the Tampa Bay area after additional dates were added.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, Nelson is set to take over the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa – bringing along other acts including The Avett Brothers, Gov't Mule, Elizabeth Cook and Particle Kid.

Anyone wanting to snag a ticket can do so starting from 10 a.m. on Friday, April 28 online at LiveNation.com. VIP packages, which include special seating and exclusive festival merchandise, will be available for purchase.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25 until 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 27. For complete presale details, click here.

“I am so thrilled to announce these additional dates for our 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour,” Nelson said in a statement. “I can’t wait to keep the celebration of my 90th birthday going into the fall with this great lineup of artists, my friends and family, and of course, the amazing fans.”