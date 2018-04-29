To celebrate the kickoff of its biggest summer season, Live Nation is selling $20 tickets to more than 2,000 shows this summer across the country.
The deal -- a part of what Live Nation has declared National Concert Week -- runs from Monday, April 30 at 8 a.m. through Tuesday, May 8 at 11:59 p.m. local time.
The deal includes more than 1.5 million tickets to shows across Live Nation’s roster of summer tours including comedy, country, hip-hop, Latin, metal, rock, pop and more.
Denver shows included in National Concert Week:
- 3 Doors Down / Collective Soul
- Aly & AJ
- Avenged Sevenfold
- Chicago / REO Speedwagon
- Coheed and Cambria / Taking Back Sunday
- Company Of Thieves
- Creed Bratton
- Def Leppard / Journey
- Desert Daze
- Dita Von Teese
- Foreigner
- Game of Thrones
- Godsmack / Shinedown
- Daryl Hall & John Oates
- Hawthorne Heights
- Los Imparables
- Kesha / Macklemore
- Kevin Hart
- Luis Miguel
- Luke Bryan
- Madison Beer
- Maroon 5
- Minus The Bear
- Ozzy Osbourne
- Rob Zombie / Marilyn Manson
- Rod Stewart
- Satyricon
- Shania Twain
- Smallpools
- Smashing Pumpkins
- TesseracT
- The Dan Band
- Todd Rundgren
- Tribal Theory
- TYR
- Warped Tour
