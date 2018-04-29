To celebrate the kickoff of its biggest summer season, Live Nation is selling $20 tickets to more than 2,000 shows this summer across the country.

The deal -- a part of what Live Nation has declared National Concert Week -- runs from Monday, April 30 at 8 a.m. through Tuesday, May 8 at 11:59 p.m. local time.

The deal includes more than 1.5 million tickets to shows across Live Nation’s roster of summer tours including comedy, country, hip-hop, Latin, metal, rock, pop and more.

Denver shows included in National Concert Week:

  • 3 Doors Down / Collective Soul
  • Aly & AJ
  • Avenged Sevenfold
  • Chicago / REO Speedwagon
  • Coheed and Cambria / Taking Back Sunday
  • Company Of Thieves
  • Creed Bratton
  • Def Leppard / Journey
  • Desert Daze
  • Dita Von Teese
  • Foreigner
  • Game of Thrones
  • Godsmack / Shinedown
  • Daryl Hall & John Oates
  • Hawthorne Heights
  • Los Imparables
  • Kesha / Macklemore
  • Kevin Hart
  • Luis Miguel
  • Luke Bryan
  • Madison Beer
  • Maroon 5
  • Minus The Bear
  • Ozzy Osbourne
  • Rob Zombie / Marilyn Manson
  • Rod Stewart
  • Satyricon
  • Shania Twain
  • Smallpools
  • Smashing Pumpkins
  • TesseracT
  • The Dan Band
  • Todd Rundgren
  • Tribal Theory
  • TYR
  • Warped Tour

Click or tap here for more information.

