To celebrate the kickoff of its biggest summer season, Live Nation is selling $20 tickets to more than 2,000 shows this summer across the country.

The deal -- a part of what Live Nation has declared National Concert Week -- runs from Monday, April 30 at 8 a.m. through Tuesday, May 8 at 11:59 p.m. local time.

The deal includes more than 1.5 million tickets to shows across Live Nation’s roster of summer tours including comedy, country, hip-hop, Latin, metal, rock, pop and more.

Denver shows included in National Concert Week:

3 Doors Down / Collective Soul

Aly & AJ

Avenged Sevenfold

Chicago / REO Speedwagon

Coheed and Cambria / Taking Back Sunday

Company Of Thieves

Creed Bratton

Def Leppard / Journey

Desert Daze

Dita Von Teese

Foreigner

Game of Thrones

Godsmack / Shinedown

Daryl Hall & John Oates

Hawthorne Heights

Los Imparables

Kesha / Macklemore

Kevin Hart

Luis Miguel

Luke Bryan

Madison Beer

Maroon 5

Minus The Bear

Ozzy Osbourne

Rob Zombie / Marilyn Manson

Rod Stewart

Satyricon

Shania Twain

Smallpools

Smashing Pumpkins

TesseracT

The Dan Band

Todd Rundgren

Tribal Theory

TYR

Warped Tour

