Natalie Morales is joining 'The Talk' on CBS

Her first day as co-host is Oct. 11.

LOS ANGELES — Longtime "Today" show host Natalie Morales is switching networks and joining "The Talk" on CBS.

Beginning Oct. 11, Morales will appear alongside co-hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood on the Daytime Emmy Award-winning show.



“We couldn’t be more excited to have Natalie Morales join the TALK family,” executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews wrote in a statement. “We have been fans of her and her work for years."

The showrunners cited Morales' versatility and skillset as key reasons for her addition to the panel.

"In addition to her role as an exceptional broadcaster, we believe her perspective as a wife and mother will provide a special connection with our audience," the EPs said.

For her part, Morales called the new gig an "extraordinary opportunity."

“I love the new energy and direction and couldn’t be more excited to join Sheryl, Amanda, Jerry and Akbar," Morales wrote in a statement of her own. "I’m looking forward to many good times while talking about the days’ topics, and I can’t wait to get going.”

Morales most recently worked as the West Coast anchor of "Today" on NBC, where she was once the morning show's news anchor and third-hour co-host. She first joined "Today" as a national correspondent back in 2006.

She also served as a "Dateline" correspondent and anchored “Behind Closed Doors with Natalie Morales.”

Fans of entertainment programming may know her as the former host of “Access” and co-host of “Access Live."

Morales was born in Taiwan. As part of an Air Force family, she spent much of her childhood outside the United States, living in Panama, Brazil and Spain.

She currently lives in Los Angeles with her husband and two sons.